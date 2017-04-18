Russian hacker faces decades in prison
Federal prosecutors want the Russian man convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data to be sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $170 million in restitution. But Roman Seleznev's lawyers say his troubled history, poor health and willingness to help the government catch other cybercriminals should be considered when deciding his sentence.
#1 16 hrs ago
Freed Egyptian American prisoner returns home following Trump intervention. America is Great Again.
#2 14 hrs ago
Jobs are still in the sewer. America sucks.
#3 4 hrs ago
..........
You don't like it here? Pack your bags and go to North Korea. You could find the job you want, espousing the benefits of Kim Jung-Un's "people's Paradise."
