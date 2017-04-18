There are on the The Daily Townsman story from 18 hrs ago, titled Russian hacker faces decades in prison. In it, The Daily Townsman reports that:

Federal prosecutors want the Russian man convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data to be sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $170 million in restitution. But Roman Seleznev's lawyers say his troubled history, poor health and willingness to help the government catch other cybercriminals should be considered when deciding his sentence.

