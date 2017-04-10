Royal Navy to monitor Russian warship...

Royal Navy to monitor Russian warships in Channel amid tensions over Syria

HMS Sutherland will monitor Steregushchiy-class corvettes Soobrazitelny and Boiky as well as a Russian support tanker and ocean-going tug as they sail close to UK territorial waters on Saturday. The boats were located by the Plymouth-based Type 23 frigate as they sailed through the North Sea towards the Dover Straits on Friday morning.

