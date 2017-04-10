Republicans survive election scare, narrowly win Kansas seat
There are 3 comments on the Daily Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Republicans survive election scare, narrowly win Kansas seat. In it, Daily Times reports that:
Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes, right, and Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election speak to the media during a news conference before their rally at Yingling Aviation, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes, front left, thanks Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election at Yingling Aviation, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Wichita, Kan.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,017
Location hidden
#1 4 hrs ago
So much for more fake news. Republican won by at least 8 points and the liberals call that a scare. For a special election that is not national, 8 points is a mountain that the liberals could not climb. About 80% of the news is spin or fake today, especially if its a liberal source.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,522
#2 2 hrs ago
Oh, you can bet it it were a demmie who had won by 8 points the left would be throwing out words like "mandate"......
#3 1 hr ago
Declaring victory after being beaten appears to be the new Democrat game plan.
