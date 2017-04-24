Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, 1st Cuban-American...

Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, 1st Cuban-American in Congress, to retire

There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 7 hrs ago, titled Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, 1st Cuban-American in Congress, to retire. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, the first Cuban-American elected to Congress, is retiring at the end of her term next year, saying it's time to move on after 38 years in office. The 64-year-old Republican was elected last November to Florida's redrawn 27th district, a stretch of southeast Miami-Dade County that is heavily Democratic.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 14 min ago
I'd rather hear about jobs.
