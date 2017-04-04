rainbow flag
There are 6 comments on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from 14 hrs ago, titled rainbow flag. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:
A federal appeals court ruled for the first time Tuesday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination, setting up a likely battle before the Supreme Court as gay rights advocates push to broaden the scope of the 53-year-old law. The decision by the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago comes just three weeks after a three-judge panel in Atlanta ruled the opposite, saying employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees based on sexual orientation.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
What? Topix intends to allow posts here?
|
#2 7 hrs ago
LGBT is a choice. Legal protections for a choice is inherently political. This is completely toxic to free democracy.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Homosexuality for thousands of years has been about "loving" young boys. Plato wrote about the extreme and unbalanced depravity. Even the latest attempts by the Democrat Left to impose a Black Santa Claus on America for feminizing Black males shows this perversion. The Black Santa Claus is gay. Gay Black Santa Claus finds new access to sitting young boys on his knee.
If the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals was honest and careful about actual human rights, they'd make sure gay Santa Clauses had no jobs at all.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,498
Kansas City, MO.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Well, your choice to put up stupid toxic rants are protected..........your point? [email protected]
|
Since: Oct 14
1,319
Location hidden
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Question -
When the real White Hillbilly Santa Claus lands on your roof, how many coon dogs start barking?
2nd Question -
Seeing as how White Hillbilly Santa Claus only has one tooth, what kind of cookies can he chew?
|
#6 22 min ago
Sexual gender is not a choice. People are born with it. And homosexuality is part of humanity and always will prevail no matter the blind efforts to judge it, condemn it or destroy it. And the challenge of humanity is to reconcile it, since God insists homosexuality is part of his design. "Let who among you who is without sin, cast the first stone."
|
|
|
