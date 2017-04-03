Questions and answers about the Penn ...

Questions and answers about the Penn Station derailment

There are 2 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 12 hrs ago, titled Questions and answers about the Penn Station derailment.

Amtrak says it hopes to restore full service to New York's Penn Station by Friday, four days after a second derailment.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,154

The Left Coast

#1 11 hrs ago
This can be directly attributed to the Russians.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#2 10 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
This can be directly attributed to the Russians.
Just a 107 year old infrastructure in need of modernization

The transit tunnels in Manhattan are just about as old as Texas
Chicago, IL

