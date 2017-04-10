Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials
There are 7 comments on the Cortez Journal News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials. In it, Cortez Journal News reports that:
A- Oregon state lawmakers who fear heightened marijuana enforcement by federal agents overwhelmingly approved Monday a proposal to protect pot users from having their identities or cannabis-buying habits from being divulged by the dispensary shops that make buying pre-rolled joints and "magic" brownies as easy as grabbing a bottle of whiskey from ... (more)
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
I'm sure that they can get better money elsewhere.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
999
Location hidden
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Who do they think they are, Mexifornia.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
As long as the pill & alcohol crowd are pushing the buttons in the WH, the people are going to see "state's rights" put on the back burner for several years to come.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Wait a minute, for the last eight years you alt-leftists didn't believe States had any rights, LOL, if they want to tangle with the Feds they better be prepared to be arrested.
|
#8 3 hrs ago
Funny how "conservatives" are all Big Government fans once they get a little power.
|
#9 3 hrs ago
first off what is an "alt-leftist'?
Are these the people running Obama's shadow Deep State government?
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#11 2 hrs ago
Read your posts and look in the mirror snowflake, nice distraction though, it's fun watching you alt-leftists squirm.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,515,170
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|2 min
|Mikey
|55
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|5 min
|inbred Genius
|212
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|5 min
|07 Mustang
|231
|Dem wants hearing after United passenger dragge...
|9 min
|Mikey
|9
|Bloodying and Dragging Paying Customers: The Un...
|9 min
|Unfriendly Skies ...
|1
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|10 min
|Trump your President
|43
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|35 min
|Congressional Dem...
|72
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|44 min
|Retribution
|43
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|51 min
|Coffee Party
|239,886
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC