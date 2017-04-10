Oregon set to shield marijuana user d...

Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials

There are 7 comments on the Cortez Journal News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from US officials. In it, Cortez Journal News reports that:

A- Oregon state lawmakers who fear heightened marijuana enforcement by federal agents overwhelmingly approved Monday a proposal to protect pot users from having their identities or cannabis-buying habits from being divulged by the dispensary shops that make buying pre-rolled joints and "magic" brownies as easy as grabbing a bottle of whiskey from ... (more)

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
I'm sure that they can get better money elsewhere.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

999

Location hidden
#2 6 hrs ago
Who do they think they are, Mexifornia.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 6 hrs ago
As long as the pill & alcohol crowd are pushing the buttons in the WH, the people are going to see "state's rights" put on the back burner for several years to come.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#6 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
As long as the pill & alcohol crowd are pushing the buttons in the WH, the people are going to see "state's rights" put on the back burner for several years to come.
Wait a minute, for the last eight years you alt-leftists didn't believe States had any rights, LOL, if they want to tangle with the Feds they better be prepared to be arrested.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 3 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Wait a minute, for the last eight years you alt-leftists didn't believe States had any rights, LOL, if they want to tangle with the Feds they better be prepared to be arrested.
Funny how "conservatives" are all Big Government fans once they get a little power.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Death on 2 Legs

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

#9 3 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Wait a minute, for the last eight years you alt-leftists didn't believe States had any rights, LOL, if they want to tangle with the Feds they better be prepared to be arrested.
first off what is an "alt-leftist'?
Are these the people running Obama's shadow Deep State government?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#11 2 hrs ago
Death on 2 Legs wrote:
<quoted text>

first off what is an "alt-leftist'?
Are these the people running Obama's shadow Deep State government?
Read your posts and look in the mirror snowflake, nice distraction though, it's fun watching you alt-leftists squirm.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

