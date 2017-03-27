Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq
There are 2 comments on the Boston Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq. In it, Boston Herald reports that:
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is visiting Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, an official said Sunday night. Details about the trip to the Middle East with Gen.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Three cheers for the taxpayer paid, boy child of devotion against Muslims. It's great that Donald wants to force a dialog but I can't help thinking that this is more about Kushner's life insurance policy than any mission of peace and cooperation.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
855
Location hidden
|
#2 8 hrs ago
I think they should send Huma and Jarrett. They sure wagged Obama's tail in the middle-east.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|2 min
|Say What
|300
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|263,293
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|4 min
|Klusaw
|152
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|7,643
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Joy
|1,511,776
|Gay Skype !!
|6 min
|21 skype
|164
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,839
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC