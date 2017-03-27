Official: Trump senior adviser Jared ...

Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq

There are 2 comments on the Boston Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq. In it, Boston Herald reports that:

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is visiting Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, an official said Sunday night. Details about the trip to the Middle East with Gen.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Three cheers for the taxpayer paid, boy child of devotion against Muslims. It's great that Donald wants to force a dialog but I can't help thinking that this is more about Kushner's life insurance policy than any mission of peace and cooperation.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

855

Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
I think they should send Huma and Jarrett. They sure wagged Obama's tail in the middle-east.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 2 min Say What 300
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Just call me Abe 3 263,293
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 4 min Klusaw 152
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min NotSoDivineMsM 7,643
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Joy 1,511,776
Gay Skype !! 6 min 21 skype 164
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,839
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC