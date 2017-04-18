Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago speech
Former President Barack Obama has met with at-risk youth in his hometown of Chicago before his first major post-presidency speech. The former president spent time Sunday at a roundtable with youth from the organization Chicago Create Real Economic Destiny located in the Roseland/Pullman neighborhood in South Side Chicago.
#1 11 hrs ago
Obama continues to refuse opening any of his college records, which have likely been compromised and eliminated by now. They would show his drug offenses involving PCP at Occidental College and probable disciplinary actions by the college. He was involved in ruining other student's brains with that horrible drug. Therefore, he has no business talking to any "at risk youth." His and fellow traveling Communist influences have distorted, ruined and actually killed so many youth in very many ways associated to his lax morality and two-faced, sick portrayal of Christianity in his life. He's a wordy, street-wise, Black street thug enabling idiots and criminals, and that is all he is.
#2 10 hrs ago
This is a White [sic] Supremacist [sic] Advisory Bulletin:
Cordwainer Trout: "DNA, physical characteristics, IQ scores... all show the Black race to be a genetically dead end race. Black behavior here and abroad confirms this. They and the Arab Muslims were the only races involved in slave trafficking. No White armies, nor navies ever collected slaves."
topix DOT net/forum/us/politics/TGENB5EH F3RULLO2S/post40
#3 10 hrs ago
The Truth About Slavery: Past, Present and Future
#4 10 hrs ago
"They would show his drug offenses involving PCP at Occidental College and probable disciplinary actions by the college"
Key phase "AND PROBABLE"
Lax morality, coming from a resident of home made methamphetamine in Moonshine county , Kentucky seems out of place.
"sick portrayal of Christianity" which is an accurate description of your spiritual foundation as an apostate.
#5 10 hrs ago
American slavery or the truth prior to the British colonies in America? You Celtics were traded for heads of cabbage and turnips in England by Anglos and Saxons and across Europe by Land lords.
It's good that the catholic church outlawed further enslavement of Celtics who were members of the church. Better still was finding a way to the new world after 1650ish. Still today the animosity exist between Catholics and protestants and European and English Anglos and Saxons still find you Celtics deplorable
#6 9 hrs ago
Celtics are no more white than are the Jewish
By this 5th century CE time period, the Celtic people had already given up their warrior lifestyle for the literary, and were attempting to educate the warrior tribes that were entering their lands. But, far too many Anglo-Saxons were coming into the land and there intent was to conquer rather than be proselytized. These invading tribes learned what the Celts had to teach them very well (thus became proselytized, nevertheless) and, then, used this very teaching for their crusades against Israel, Spain and, ultimately, being unsuccessful with those campaigns against Ireland, they devasted the Celts and turned them into slaves.
To this very day, the Irish and Scottish people are still fighting for their independence from the Anglo-Saxons in England
#7 9 hrs ago
you have the IQ of a turnip
#8 9 hrs ago
he going to meet them in his old stomping grounds,where he earned the name bath house barry
#9 9 hrs ago
The problem with the KY Lube State white [sic] supremacist [sic] is far from limited to distortions about the history of slavery.
Cordwainer Trout: "Anti-Pope Francis is furthering the degradation of the White race by telling the educated masses of the world they should allow the uneducated and backward races of the world to overwhelm them numerically in civilized countries."
http://www.topix.com/forum/us/politics/TFQKKB...
#10 9 hrs ago
you retarded dirt squirrel
#11 4 hrs ago
I'm sure that he's advising them to take on a huge amount of debt to get a phony degree that will get them a minimum wage job where they will be expected to commit fraud for the company which will use them as scapegoats.
I can't imagine why this country generates homegrown terrorists.
#12 3 hrs ago
It's reassuring to hear again from our last real, and greatest ever, president. Americans now creeped out by the musings of a mad, reckless, chaotically unstable authoritarian pretender to the throne deserve the calming effect that only a steady hand of intelligence, wisdom, experience, insight and excellent judgment can deliver. This is especially true for our youth who are most at risk under the current suppressive regime -- and they could find a role model no finer than President Obama.
#13 3 hrs ago
It's a sorry individual that doesn't know and rejects his foundings.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,183
Location hidden
#14 2 hrs ago
They do not want the truth. They want money, anyway they can get it, beg, borrow or steal.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,183
Location hidden
#15 2 hrs ago
He had eight years as President and more before that as an Organizer and Senator to help the youth of Chicago, and he could have stopped or at least been proactive with the gang killings, But he didn't. This is just another speech. It's all he does. Get the name on the Check right.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,183
Location hidden
#16 2 hrs ago
Jealousy does that. The Celts were smarter and had more religious practices and learning using rote and druid teachings.
