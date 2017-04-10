North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch outrageous
There are 3 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 11 hrs ago, titled North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch outrageous. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:
In this March 14, 2017 file photo, an F/A-18 fighter prepares to take off from the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during the annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at an unidentified location in the international waters, east of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea is vowing tough counteraction to any military moves that might follow the U.S. Navy's decision to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Pity that North Korea is a starving country, which shortly may not even have fishing boats available.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Welcome to American Offshoring 102. Don't forget the required reading.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
997
Location hidden
|
#5 1 hr ago
jun dung hun, the mouse that roared.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Battery Power Gives Boost to Renewables
|3 min
|tina anne
|93
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Badjudgment
|1,515,061
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|5 min
|swampmudd
|172
|Gay Skype !!
|7 min
|Hotnhard
|213
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|8 min
|Drumpf Disaster
|3,438
|Lois Lerner Called Some Republicans '***holes' ... (Jul '14)
|8 min
|Julios lottery ti...
|151
|Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-...
|9 min
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|18
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|37
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC