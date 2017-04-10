North Korea calls US aircraft carrier...

North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch outrageous

There are 3 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 11 hrs ago, titled North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch outrageous. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

In this March 14, 2017 file photo, an F/A-18 fighter prepares to take off from the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during the annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at an unidentified location in the international waters, east of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea is vowing tough counteraction to any military moves that might follow the U.S. Navy's decision to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
Pity that North Korea is a starving country, which shortly may not even have fishing boats available.
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 4 hrs ago
Welcome to American Offshoring 102. Don't forget the required reading.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

997

Location hidden
#5 1 hr ago
jun dung hun, the mouse that roared.
Chicago, IL

