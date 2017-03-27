NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favo...

NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia probe

There are 2 comments on the Tri-cityherald.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia probe. In it, Tri-cityherald.com reports that:

In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Slim majorities of Americans favor independent investigations into Trump's relationship with the Russian government and possible attempts by Russia to influence last year's election according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
Associated Press does not direct Congress. If there is a probe, get it done quickly and don't exceed the boundaries of the investigation...and DO NOT share the details with the media. The president has too much to do to put up with rumors. If the Associated Press disrupts the president with their witch hunts, the rest of us should gladly boycott them and their affiliates. Granted, it's a lot tougher than boycotting Starbucks, and I don't buy their stuff much anyway, but I'm sure that some watchdog group would be glad to let us know who is funding illegal political harassment.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
marg

United States

#2 13 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ... 11 min Ms Sassy 437
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 55 min No Name 1,511,197
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Spotted Girl 1,935
News Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout... 1 hr Hank 11
News US senator warns of Russian interference in Fre... 1 hr kuda 112
News Texas Dem enters Cruz fight, saying state needs... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 5
News 'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 11
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 hr Justice Dale 239,787
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,990,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC