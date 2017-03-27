NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia probe
In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Slim majorities of Americans favor independent investigations into Trump's relationship with the Russian government and possible attempts by Russia to influence last year's election according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Associated Press does not direct Congress. If there is a probe, get it done quickly and don't exceed the boundaries of the investigation...and DO NOT share the details with the media. The president has too much to do to put up with rumors. If the Associated Press disrupts the president with their witch hunts, the rest of us should gladly boycott them and their affiliates. Granted, it's a lot tougher than boycotting Starbucks, and I don't buy their stuff much anyway, but I'm sure that some watchdog group would be glad to let us know who is funding illegal political harassment.
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
