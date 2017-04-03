No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down
There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 8 hrs ago, titled No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill. President Donald Trump has dismissed the story as "fake news" and raised allegations of politically inspired spying by the Obama administration, but the investigations show no sign of abating anytime soon.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
922
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Yes it is fake news and the participation trophies are on back order. Cue riots and burning cars.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Queue mid-terms to boot the bureaucrats out. Stop standing at the curb, watching the house burn.
|
|
