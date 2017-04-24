News Delaware trooper fatally shot outside convenience store
There are 1 comment on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 9 hrs ago, titled News Delaware trooper fatally shot outside convenience store. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
retribution did it,crazy dem
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,522,467
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|4 min
|Frogface Kate
|193
|Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill...
|9 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|80
|All coal plants should exhaust into the ventala...
|14 min
|Useless old man
|2
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Injudgement
|265,279
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|20 min
|Frogface Kate
|336
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 min
|Junket
|313,982
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|1 hr
|spud
|337
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|replaytime
|221,259
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|56
|
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Spencer
|240,352
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC