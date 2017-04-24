News 24 Mins Ago Hello? Justice Steph...

News 24 Mins Ago Hello? Justice Stephen Breyer's cellphone rings in court

There are 2 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 13 hrs ago, titled News 24 Mins Ago Hello? Justice Stephen Breyer's cellphone rings in court. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
Oooops!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#2 4 hrs ago
He sure has a wise-ass look about him in the photo. Apparently, he appreciated those Supreme Court Justices being insulted in Congress by Obama and before the whole nation. There are too many cynical Liberals on the Court.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Limbertwig 265,198
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 10 min huntcoyotes 320
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 18 min huntcoyotes 90
News The Latest: Spicer calls judge's decision 'egre... 19 min anonymous 1
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr Maria 1,533
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Buster Steinbeizer 240,352
News 4An SNL star made an awkward Hillary joke at a ... 2 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 14
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr VetnorsGate 1,521,951
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 5 hr Trump your President 314
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 6 hr Lawrence Wolf 179
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC