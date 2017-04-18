News 21 Mins Ago Utah Rep. Chaffetz says he won't run for re-election
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,518,508
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|American Lady
|264,782
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Tm Cln
|8,203
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 min
|silly rabbit
|313,848
|Trump, top officials take aim at brutal MS-13 s...
|19 min
|spud
|6
|Why Georgia's big special election is a perfect...
|19 min
|He Named Me Black...
|10
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|20 min
|Just Think
|25,969
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|44 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|240,216
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|Newcollegeboy202
|286
|Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release...
|1 hr
|LOL NO Brit Spell
|191
|
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|66
