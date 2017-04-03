News 14 mins ago 5:23 a.m.Senate panel to vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Republicans will take a major step Monday toward restoring the conservative majority on the Supreme Court lost last year when Justice Antonin Scalia's death led to a political standoff involving all three branches of government. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch just 62 days after his nomination by President Trump - a vote Republicans denied President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, for 293 days last year.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
855
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
It was just a year ago when we first began hearing chants of “we need nine,” from former President Obama and Vice President Biden, Senate Democrats and their special interest groups.
To many of us, it appeared to be a simple case of amnesia. They obviously had simply forgotten that both Senator Reid and Senator Schumer had declared that George W. Bush would get no Supreme Court nominees through the Democratic Senate more than 18 months before the end of his term.
Or, even in 1992 when then-Senator Biden made clear his intentions in a long, detailed speech on the Senate floor outlining the reasons why the Senate wouldn’t consider a Supreme Court nominee of George H.W. Bush in his final year.
Despite this precedent, Senate Democrats and their special interest groups continued to demand—even after the election—that “we need nine.”
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,474
#2 9 hrs ago
"We need nine".....
As long as the ninth agrees with left wing doctrine, if not, then eight will do......
Since: Mar 09
11,130
The Left Coast
#3 7 hrs ago
The foresight of Obama, Harry Reid and the democrats to force through the nuclear option rule was amazing. Better get out the diaper pins and play-doh.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
855
Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
Especially since they just found out Susan Rice, Obama's chief mouth piece was the one that ordered the unmasking.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,129
NYC
#8 5 hrs ago
America deserve great Judges like Neil Gorsuch who will protect the US Constitution unlike Ruth Ginsburg who cannot hide her love to the reactionary Shariya laws. Neil Gorsuch will be a great bright and patriotic American Judge of the Supreme Court by this is not what liberal communists and Jihadists seek in their quest to bring America to its demise with lies and deceit from the Clinton crime Family and their Clinton foundation of bible and corruption which collaborates with the America and Israel hater George Soros. With the liberal, communists and Jihadist Mozlem brother terrorist sympathizers controlling the Democratic party which was defeated time and again and lost its political power while controlling only sanctuary cities such as NYC, San Francisco, Chicago, Berkley and others, it is not surprising that liberal democrat will fight against anything good for America and support everything that will convert America to globalist piece of land with no border, no culture, no constitution, no flag or Anthem. Liberalism support the anti—Semitism in Us universities and BDS and isolation of Israel while pushing Israel to become defenseless land of the ISIL caliphate that Hillary created in Iraq and Syria in 2011 along the borders of Israel and armed with US best weapons. Senator Schumer represents the self-hating American who will support anarchy, chaos, cop killing and Black Live Matters anti-Semitism and America hating which explains why he support filibuster against true American great judge Neil Gorsuch.
#10 3 min ago
The criminal Democrats won't change the outcome , Gorsuch will still be a dupreme court judge.........and they know it. FORCING Republicans to use nuclear option is gonna backfire on them.
