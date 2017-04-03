There are on the KSDK-TV Saint Louis story from 11 hrs ago, titled News 14 mins ago 5:23 a.m.Senate panel to vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. In it, KSDK-TV Saint Louis reports that:

Republicans will take a major step Monday toward restoring the conservative majority on the Supreme Court lost last year when Justice Antonin Scalia's death led to a political standoff involving all three branches of government. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch just 62 days after his nomination by President Trump - a vote Republicans denied President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, for 293 days last year.

