News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ toward resuming executions

California has long been what one expert calls a "symbolic death penalty state," one of 12 that has capital punishment on the books but has not executed anyone in more than a decade. Prodded by voters and lawsuits, the nation's most populous state may now be easing back toward allowing executions, though observers are split on how quickly they will resume, if at all.
#1 5 hrs ago
start with the liberals
MAGA
“Smile”
#2 5 hrs ago
Maybe the 13.00 a pack Ciggarrette tax in Cal. will help pay for executions appeals.
They say raising the cig. tax will reduce the number of smokers. Sounds familiar, with the sugar tax proposal.
Why don't we just raise all taxes on everything thats bad for ya. So where does all this money go?
#3 5 hrs ago
Lets have a red meat tax - Beer tax - donut tax - soda tax - chocolate tax -
Hec, lets just over tax everything you can possibly think of thats bad for ya to reduce their use for good health. Sounds like government control wants to be in my kitchen with the sugar tax. How about a salt tax, no gov. in my kitchen.
Remember as soon as sugar would be over taxed, everything that uses sugar goes up to.
#4 5 hrs ago
Actually sounds like government bull, wanting more money, so they say lets over tax sugar and ciggs to reduce the number of people smokers and sugar junkies.
Well, I'll just switch to tobacco ciggs and roll my own, as for surgar I'm not a junkie, so won't effect me. And how much can they tax sugar anyway???? I guess the price of donuts will go up, and pasties, and brownies, and ring dings......but I guess time will whet will be effected.
I'm sure the pastry makers won't appreciate it much, could hurt their business, or the soda companies, this could really create a riccashay effect, lost jobs, closed plants, lost tax revenue. They better think this one out. Slurpees is my fav. so I guess even the 7-11's would be effected by this..
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,174
Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
LETS HAVE A LIBERAL TAX
Tax the clowns that want everyone else to pay for their clownish antics and whining. See how many will stand on principle. Oh wait, liberals have no principle, only have their hand out.
