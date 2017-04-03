New Ohio lethal injection process rej...

New Ohio lethal injection process rejected by appeals court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process, jeopardizing the upcoming executions of several condemned killers. In a 2-1 decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati found the proposed use of a contested sedative, midazolam, unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Julia 1,513,341
News Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea... 4 min Ronald 27
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 7 min jonjedi 7,852
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 9 min Psheeew 263,940
News The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' ... 13 min anonymous 5
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... 16 min anonymous 2
News In video: Hillary Clinton says Vladimir Putin h... 18 min anonymous 3
News Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no... 22 min Frogface Kate 37
News Democratic senator talks through the night agai... 23 min Frogface Kate 64
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min Jacques still in ... 239,992
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC