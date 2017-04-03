New Ohio lethal injection process rejected by appeals court
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process, jeopardizing the upcoming executions of several condemned killers. In a 2-1 decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati found the proposed use of a contested sedative, midazolam, unconstitutional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,513,341
|Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea...
|4 min
|Ronald
|27
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|jonjedi
|7,852
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Psheeew
|263,940
|The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' ...
|13 min
|anonymous
|5
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|16 min
|anonymous
|2
|In video: Hillary Clinton says Vladimir Putin h...
|18 min
|anonymous
|3
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|22 min
|Frogface Kate
|37
|Democratic senator talks through the night agai...
|23 min
|Frogface Kate
|64
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|Jacques still in ...
|239,992
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC