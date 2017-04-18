There are on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalating conflict. In it, News Times reports that:

In this March 27, 2017 photo, Gov. Susana Martinez speaks about the recent legislative session to a group of business leaders and real estate developers during a luncheon in Albuquerque, N.M. The New Mexico Legislature sued Martinez, April 21 on Friday over her budget vetoes that would effectively eliminate the legislative branch pf government by cutting off its funding, escalating the clash over how to resolve the state's financial crisis.

