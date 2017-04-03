new FBI reviews handling of terrorism...

There are 3 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 11 hrs ago, titled new FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:

The FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads from the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed, The Associated Press has learned. The review follows attacks by people who were once on the FBI's radar but who have been accused in the past 12 months of massacring innocents in an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, injuring people on the streets of New York City, and gunning down travelers in a Florida airport.

Visitor

Reading, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
Everything has to be analyzed very carefully.Don't want an innocent person in jail, and don't want a terrorist loose.Very hard, tedious work i can't even imagine what the FBI go through.
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#2 9 hrs ago
False reports to the authorities should be prosecuted to the full extent of the Law. Terrorists and their Obama Communist Democrat supporters are limitless in their perfidy and intent to undermine Law and American culture. The remnants of Clinton and Obama sleeper elements in the FBI and other Federal agencies remain dangerous and should also be investigated and eliminated from Federal service. Recent international events show that those disruptive elements still hold sway with misinformation passed to and accepted by the Executive Branch. If Trump is really going to "drain the swamp", he needs to recognize when Democrat operatives are suckering him into unconstitutional actions violating international law and stupidly not realizing the perfidy of the extreme barbarians Obama created in the Middle East.
anonymouse

New York, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
If there's a local element to terrorism, it needs to be looked at from the right perspective. Think criminal first, then any political factions, not just Democrats who may support them.

The thing about crime is that it always has a monetary incentive. This is a case where curing the symptom could better cure the disease. In other words, less counting scalps of terrorists, more effort to find and eliminate the criminal activities behind them.

In this conspiracy theory, the best solution seems to be to shut down easy efforts to engage in fraudulent redistribution of wealth by government. Are you ready to put your own efforts to redistribute wealth to the test? I hope so. Otherwise, stop naming names.
