There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 20 hrs ago, titled Neil Gorsuch to be confimed Friday after democrats fail to delay vote / courtesy of MGN Online. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

With a divisive confirmation process behind him, Judge Neil Gorsuch is about to take his place as the newest Supreme Court justice. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.