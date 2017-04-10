Neil Gorsuch to be confimed Friday after democrats fail to delay vote / courtesy of MGN Online
There are 4 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 20 hrs ago, titled Neil Gorsuch to be confimed Friday after democrats fail to delay vote / courtesy of MGN Online. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
With a divisive confirmation process behind him, Judge Neil Gorsuch is about to take his place as the newest Supreme Court justice. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.
Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
985
Location hidden
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Sanitation Departments in liberal cities have been alerted that there may be additional stress put on their staff due to liberal heads exploding.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,503
|
#2 18 hrs ago
Looks like out institutions of higher learning will need to head to Walmart to stock up on Play-Doh, coloring books, and hot cocoa again......
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Finally the No No No obstructionists are silenced and the government can move forward to other issues. An as Democrats had no valid arguments or alternatives on the Supreme Court issue, they have none on other issues, which is the very reason why they lost Senate and House majorities. And they have the gall to cry about democracy, when it was procedures of democracy which brought about their demise.
|
#4 14 hrs ago
Judge "*" Asterisk, the corporatist plug.
|
|
