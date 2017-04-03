Navy showcasing repairs to historic warship 'Old Ironsides'
There are 4 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled Navy showcasing repairs to historic warship 'Old Ironsides'. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
Navy officials on Wednesday are slated to offer a closer look at the restoration work on the USS Constitution as it nears completion at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston. The world's oldest commissioned warship afloat returns to the waters in late July.
#1 12 hrs ago
That's nice. Probably not too many jobs in this thing, is there?
#2 7 hrs ago
Probably more than your average Confederate War Memorial has.
United States
#4 3 hrs ago
Quite a lot in upkeep, security, and protection of historical archives.
Money that is much better spent than on shuffling Trump to Florida on the weekends.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,123
Dump American Eagle
#5 1 hr ago
FYI: President Trump does more in a week end than bath house Barry did in TWO weeks at the White House. And he's doing it GRATIS.......
