There are 4 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled Navy showcasing repairs to historic warship 'Old Ironsides'. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

Navy officials on Wednesday are slated to offer a closer look at the restoration work on the USS Constitution as it nears completion at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston. The world's oldest commissioned warship afloat returns to the waters in late July.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 12 hrs ago
That's nice. Probably not too many jobs in this thing, is there?

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,320

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
That's nice. Probably not too many jobs in this thing, is there?
Probably more than your average Confederate War Memorial has.

Middle Ground

United States

#4 3 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
That's nice. Probably not too many jobs in this thing, is there?
Quite a lot in upkeep, security, and protection of historical archives.

Money that is much better spent than on shuffling Trump to Florida on the weekends.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,123

Dump American Eagle

#5 1 hr ago
Middle Ground wrote:
<quoted text>

Quite a lot in upkeep, security, and protection of historical archives.

Money that is much better spent than on shuffling Trump to Florida on the weekends.
FYI: President Trump does more in a week end than bath house Barry did in TWO weeks at the White House. And he's doing it GRATIS.......
