N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump
There are 4 comments on the KUQL-FM Mitchell story from 15 hrs ago, titled N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump.
President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.
#1 14 hrs ago
North Korea: more diplomatically reckless, financially irresponsible, and entirely clueless on public relations under Kim Jong Un. If there's any sign of gratuitous nuclear bomb bursts, Pyongyang should be ready to preempt a severe spanking.
I don't think it will come in the form of some hacked Internet trunk lines this time.
#3 12 hrs ago
Really? Duh.
#4 9 hrs ago
A better description would be reckless and inept when discussing the Trump administration's diplomacy skills.
#5 3 hrs ago
REALLY ?? and who is the dictator threatening the world with nukes ?? NOT THE USA !! looks like the WHOLE WORLD is against the fat grub and his NASTY HAIR CUT !! so China doesn't want your coal !! LOL !! LOVE IT !
