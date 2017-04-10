N. Korean official: US more vicious, ...

N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump

There are 4 comments on the KUQL-FM Mitchell story from 15 hrs ago, titled N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump. In it, KUQL-FM Mitchell reports that:

President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
North Korea: more diplomatically reckless, financially irresponsible, and entirely clueless on public relations under Kim Jong Un. If there's any sign of gratuitous nuclear bomb bursts, Pyongyang should be ready to preempt a severe spanking.

I don't think it will come in the form of some hacked Internet trunk lines this time.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#3 12 hrs ago
Really? Duh.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Problems

Beverly, MA

#4 9 hrs ago
A better description would be reckless and inept when discussing the Trump administration's diplomacy skills.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#5 3 hrs ago
REALLY ?? and who is the dictator threatening the world with nukes ?? NOT THE USA !! looks like the WHOLE WORLD is against the fat grub and his NASTY HAIR CUT !! so China doesn't want your coal !! LOL !! LOVE IT !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California attorney general requests documents ... 5 min Chilli J 72
News Continue reading If Trump won't say no to a dep... 23 min Cordwainer Trout 4
Gay Skype !! 27 min Ayeboii18 236
News 'I was terrified': Arrested Dreamer home after ... 29 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist 38 min Labia Whisperer 11
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... 39 min Cordwainer Trout 4
News Arkansas' Howard Zinn Witch-Hunt Fizzles 43 min Cordwainer Trout 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 240,004
News Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik... 1 hr Operation Swiss C... 562
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr VetnorsGate 1,516,168
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Limbertwig 264,492
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC