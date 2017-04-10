More
There are 2 comments on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from 14 hrs ago, titled More . In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. discusses the Republican agenda during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
#1 6 hrs ago
Ryan pretty much does what most Establishment types do. Says one thing, agrees with you then bring forth something completely different.
#2 4 hrs ago
Charge the seriously ill the same as the healthy?
You've pretty much just said to nationalize health care. Eliminate the middle man and collectively negotiate with Big Pharma, etc. for the people. I'm glad you finally figured it out... Next up... public education! Will this take a lot of time too?
