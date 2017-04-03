Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mogul's case
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mogul's case. In it, The Chronicle Herald reports that:
A high-flying Turkish-Iranian businessman is busted in Miami, accused of laundering money for Iran. Turkey accuses the prominent American prosecutor of ties to a shadowy group it blames for a failed coup attempt.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,129
NYC
|
#1 8 hrs ago
The Iranian criminals got a break during the happy days of Obama and Hillary who made the Iranian nuke and terrorists superpower their best ally. Evidently, the FBI turned to be integral part of the Democratic Party and serving the Clinton Crime Family and the Clinton Foundation interests and cover up. Since 2009, Hillary broke the law time and again and similarly the State Department became the Clinton Foundation department where Quid Pro Quo is the way to get Hillary’s political favors in return for nice millions of dollars donation to the Clintons private pockets known as the Clinton Foundation of bribe and pay for play. The GOP proved to be soft on the FBI corruption of Comey who got 6 million dollars from the Clinton foundation before leaving Lockheed to become the new chief of the FBI in 2009. Comey’ deputy MeBabe was integral part of the Clinton Foundation and his wife received more than 700,000 dollars for her election campaign through Hillary’s best friend Governor of Virginia McCalufe. The close to year-long investigation by Comey of trump collusion with Russia did not show any proof while Comey insists that he will continue his investigation for unlimited time which prove his political war together with the corrupt criminal Clintons on the legibility of Trump as president with effort to find something to impeach him. Enough is enough with softy GOP congressmen led by the incompetent Charles Grassley who allowed the FBI become integral part of the Clinton machine against Trump in front of their eyes while doing nothing whatsoever to stop the stink to heaven of the FBI as the top Federal policing tool of the American Constitution for the American people which proved to fail time and again under the corrupt sold out Comey and his deputy McCabe.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|263,374
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Racist Trash Watch
|7,658
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|3 min
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,511,900
|Another direction: Contour, airport looking at ...
|5 min
|Common Sense
|4
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|8 min
|slick willie expl...
|222
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,861
|US Ambassador Haley: No question Russia meddled...
|26 min
|Dawn
|21
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC