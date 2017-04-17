Message on Idaho high school wall threatens mass shooting
Texas girl who suffered horrific injuries in 3,000ft solo-skydive when she was 16 - after just five hours training and with the WRONG parachute - receives $760,000 payout 'One of the most brutal and depraved beatings I've seen': Judge jails man for at least 25 years for killing Nordstorm model turned prostitute in a Times Square hotel and 'reducing her bones to dust' From 'lovers' and 'connectors' to 'cheerleaders' and 'truth sayers': Entrepreneur reveals the 12 people you need in your network to fast-track success in your career What do men REALLY want in a woman? Millionaire matchmaker reveals the top traits her high-profile male clients look for in a partner Married high school teacher is arrested after being caught with male student in a dressing room with a bed, candles and condoms hidden in a Beats headphone case 'He is more vulnerable than any other President in the history of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,517,571
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|swampmudd
|8,161
|Immigration arrests increase 32% under Trump, d...
|7 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|7
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|9 min
|spocko
|1,378
|Gay Skype !!
|11 min
|muchlovecock
|272
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|11 min
|Sam
|145
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|12 min
|spocko
|8
|Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release...
|13 min
|Julia
|120
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|1 hr
|Go Trump
|63
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC