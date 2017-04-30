MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs Enforcement
There are 6 comments on the Palladium-Item story from 7 hrs ago, titled MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In it, Palladium-Item reports that:
How much does it cost to deport one migrant? It depends Two men removed from the U.S. suffered similar fates, dramatically different ways. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://usat.ly/2pkzpS8 President Trump is on a mission to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S.Yet new data shows that many arrested in recent raids reportedly don't have criminal records.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,659
Location hidden
|
#1 8 hrs ago
deport is the only way to go. we have already seen giving in calls more and keeps the cycle going and unending,now is the time to end it for good.
illegals could show a little dignity and leave on their own,yet we all know they have none and have to be driven out. they think they are owed and above our laws. their problems are all their own to settle in their homeland.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Since the Democrats are well practiced in genocidal marches such as the Trail of Tears, we should let those most experienced criminal minds find ways to lessen the costs of deportation.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,659
Location hidden
|
#3 7 hrs ago
add in the dems into anything to do with other peoples money and the cost goes up 10 fold.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
ICE spent an average of $10,854 per deportee during the fiscal year that ended in September.
Spend that money so called rich white people.
Lolol
|
#7 3 hrs ago
http://usat.ly/2pkzpS8 President Trump ?????????? ;-000
|
#8 3 hrs ago
As far as I know, they have been busing the illegal bayners and flying them back to Mexico. I don't think they have any train tracks going into Mexico, but why would they. Most of the tortillas are made on this side of the border. It doesn't cost anything to deport, just take'm back. Whats a tank full of gas cost. I saw on the news, California wants um gone yesterday already. Yeah the democrats were saying it. They are fed up with them, because they made Hillary lose. Plus they don't like the thought of living near people that take the cops on a wild chase on the freeways with a stolen car, and endangering peoples lives. Yeah it is pathetic isn't it, that it took democrats this long to realize these dirty filthy monkeys are nuts. Well it sure will be nice to drive on our streets again without getting shot, just so Chewy could get a tear drop tattooed on his dirty filthy face. You really do have to wonder why these lowlife losers go around killing everyone. Americans should kill them.
|
|
