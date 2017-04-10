Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wisconsin farm
There are 3 comments on the WCAX-TV Burlington story from 12 hrs ago, titled Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wisconsin farm. In it, WCAX-TV Burlington reports that:
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. Friday, ... . Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden answers questions from reporters about the capture of Joseph Jakubowski on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wis.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
He was a liberal BTW. http://abcnews.go.com/US/armed-dangerous-wisc...
|
Since: Mar 09
11,163
The Left Coast
|
#2 9 hrs ago
The progressive 'resistance' will live on. There are plenty of liberal resistance fighters to take his place. Jakubowski is a political prisoner, let the protest riots begin.
|
#4 2 hrs ago
The radical revolutionary Jakuboski was found digging for roots and worms to eat, in a farmer's field. Cold and sick, he was spared being shot to death on sight because this is America. And now he expects, and will receive a fair trial, complete with lawyers, etc. chirping about how innocently misguided he was. When he in fact should exiled to a land supporting his Marxist-Leninist views.
|
|
|
