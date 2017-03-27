Man killed after being hit by a train...

Man killed after being hit by a train in Somerset

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Not a care in the world! Hilarious pictures capture the people who write their own rules Trump insists that the Obamacare repeal bill isn't dead yet... because of the 'love and strength' in the Republican Party SNL writers admits they get 'a little scared' of Donald Trump's fury over their skits but say 'it's like we're doing something right if it's upsetting him' Can YOU tell who is wearing a $62 wedding dress and who's in $1,900 Vera Wang? As Topshop and ASOS release purse-friendly bridal gowns we see how they compare against designer creations Homeless man was 'smoking crack under overpass when he started huge blaze' that destroyed Atlanta interstate and will cause traffic chaos for MONTHS Chicago police arrest 14-year-old boy over gang rape of 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live Wallis Simpson had an 'affair with a Mayfair car dealer' behind King Edward VIII's back ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Denny CranesPlace 1,511,413
News 'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ... 5 min Trump your President 13
News Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ... 5 min Wake Up 448
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 7 min NotSoDivineMsM 263,152
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... 7 min Trump The Solipsist 26
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min JRB 239,803
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... 12 min Hector 19
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,999,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC