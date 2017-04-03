Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress
There are 19 comments on the Boston Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress. In it, Boston Herald reports that:
Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday encouraged her successor to remember the American people are the Department of Justice's clients, not the president or Congress. "I would urge people who are taking over the department now to remember this is the Department of Justice for everyone," she said, without mentioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions by name.
#1 13 hrs ago
She should have practiced what she is preaching.
Anybody want to discuss grandkids with her?
Since: Mar 09
11,150
The Left Coast
#2 13 hrs ago
To be fair, Lynch did put a few select people above the rest. Hillary, Bill and the 'family foundation' all got a free pass.
#3 11 hrs ago
Yeah, sure. I've run into a whole lot of liberal politicians that get very petulant when you put the people first....especially when that includes straight, White males.
It doesn't matter what you say anymore. You didn't do. Nobody is listening.
#4 11 hrs ago
Elect a clown ... expect a circus! There is the real world and then there is The Trump Edition. Politics in America indeed has become a reality show. No matter how terrifying, funny, or just plain stupid, we’ve all become familiar with the cast of characters, and each day America can’t help but tune in. Our (so called) President has turned the presidency into entertainment.
Since: Nov 16
3,913
Location hidden
#5 11 hrs ago
Lynch was born on May 21, 1959, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her mother was a school librarian and her father a Baptist minister. As a child, she spent hours with her father, watching court proceedings in the courthouse of Durham, North Carolina. Her early interest in court proceedings was compounded by stories of her grandfather, a sharecropper and pastor, who in the 1930s helped people move to the north to escape persecution under the racist Jim Crow laws of the time. Lynch earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and American literature from Harvard College in 1981 and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 1984, where she was a member of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and was a charter member of the Xi Tau chapter of the sorority while at Harvard
Lynch married Stephen Hargrove in 2007. In her personal life she uses her married name, Loretta Lynch Hargrove. Her husband has two children from a previous marriage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loretta_Lynch
Attorney General Loretta Lynch: Unknown, though she comes from a long line of Baptist ministers.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/...
The father and grandfather of Loretta Lynch were, both, Church leaders...
#6 10 hrs ago
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.
#7 10 hrs ago
She sounds like she's adding fuel to the fire with the Blacks, if your statement is true.There will always be people stirring up the pot for their own purposes.People are immuned/numb to this and don't listen.The media may portray a different story for coverage, but people look the other way at lies.
#8 6 hrs ago
What a poor insecure slob are you?
#11 5 hrs ago
You of all people should not be writing about President Obozo in this way.
And what a circus the last 8 years were.
#12 5 hrs ago
Well of course, anything is possible int the fabrication of the winger universe :-) up is down and down is up :-/
#13 4 hrs ago
Yeah. That leftwing universe is bass ackwards - I agree.
From thinking it's a good idea to let full grown men into the little girl's bathrooms and showers, to bringing in people who might have Ebola and people who are guaranteed to be terrorists who will kill innocent Americans, the leftists (lead by Obozo) have got everything reversed.
#14 4 hrs ago
Thanks to the President’s abrupt ill and oddly-timed decision to insert the American military into this 6 year and running conflict, we are now fully engaged in the calamitous Syrian Civil War and all that comes with it. Let that sink in winger morons!
Since: Mar 09
11,150
The Left Coast
#15 3 hrs ago
I hear you. Those dumb wingers were upset over killing Syrian children with nerve gas. If Assad wants to kill women and children, that's his business.
#16 3 hrs ago
So where were you moronic losers when Assad gassed hundreds of men, women and children in a sarin attack near Damascus in 2013? Republican refused to authorize a military strike? You f-ing hypocrites have no shame!
#17 2 hrs ago
YouDidntBuildThat.
You could be right. Ever since the Government's corrupt legal system began promoting all sorts of sexual perversion, it is not surprising to find men sharing Government controlled bathrooms and school shower facilities with our wives and our innocent little daughters. Even so, we seem to have gotten beyond that. Now - not unexpectedly - our sons are being targeted as rape victims in Government colleges and other places.
Source: http://tinyurl.com/mgf2v6j
Ronald
Since: Mar 09
11,150
The Left Coast
#20 2 hrs ago
Who was Commander In Chief, with the authority AND power to act, then? Obama had his chance but opted for endless pink lines in the sand and 'stern' talk. But hey, obviously political posturing was more important than innocent children to his administration.
#21 1 hr ago
lets let her live up to her name, try her .........and LYNCH her for treason against the US and citizens !
#22 58 min ago
No. Let's talk about marital fidelity, sexual assault and treason.
Those are what the current affairs are.
#23 10 min ago
We long ago erected a barrier to African American economic mobility, barring blacks from the benefit of full citizenships was just the beginning and that was before the civil war and exist to this day.
Lynch is correct,she's 100% correct considering Jeff Sessions desire to turn back the clock on civil right enforcement and policing initiatives inspired by antiquated stereotyping and profiling, both violations of the laws of the United States
If the spectrum of law enforcement was equal there'd be no need for the slightest of preferences.
The responsibility of the Justice Department is to protest the American people from excessive government abuses, which is the fundamental purpose of the Bill of Rights.
Jeff Sessions serves the citizens of the United States or he's supposed too, indiscriminately
