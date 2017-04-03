Lynch: Americans must come before pre...

Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress

There are 19 comments on the Boston Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress. In it, Boston Herald reports that:

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday encouraged her successor to remember the American people are the Department of Justice's clients, not the president or Congress. "I would urge people who are taking over the department now to remember this is the Department of Justice for everyone," she said, without mentioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions by name.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 13 hrs ago
She should have practiced what she is preaching.

Anybody want to discuss grandkids with her?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,150

The Left Coast

#2 13 hrs ago
To be fair, Lynch did put a few select people above the rest. Hillary, Bill and the 'family foundation' all got a free pass.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 11 hrs ago
Yeah, sure. I've run into a whole lot of liberal politicians that get very petulant when you put the people first....especially when that includes straight, White males.

It doesn't matter what you say anymore. You didn't do. Nobody is listening.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 11 hrs ago
Elect a clown ... expect a circus! There is the real world and then there is The Trump Edition. Politics in America indeed has become a reality show. No matter how terrifying, funny, or just plain stupid, we’ve all become familiar with the cast of characters, and each day America can’t help but tune in. Our (so called) President has turned the presidency into entertainment.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

3,913

Location hidden
#5 11 hrs ago
Lynch was born on May 21, 1959, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her mother was a school librarian and her father a Baptist minister. As a child, she spent hours with her father, watching court proceedings in the courthouse of Durham, North Carolina. Her early interest in court proceedings was compounded by stories of her grandfather, a sharecropper and pastor, who in the 1930s helped people move to the north to escape persecution under the racist Jim Crow laws of the time. Lynch earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and American literature from Harvard College in 1981 and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 1984, where she was a member of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and was a charter member of the Xi Tau chapter of the sorority while at Harvard

Lynch married Stephen Hargrove in 2007. In her personal life she uses her married name, Loretta Lynch Hargrove. Her husband has two children from a previous marriage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loretta_Lynch

Attorney General Loretta Lynch: Unknown, though she comes from a long line of Baptist ministers.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/...

The father and grandfather of Loretta Lynch were, both, Church leaders...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#6 10 hrs ago
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Visitor

Reading, PA

#7 10 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.
She sounds like she's adding fuel to the fire with the Blacks, if your statement is true.There will always be people stirring up the pot for their own purposes.People are immuned/numb to this and don't listen.The media may portray a different story for coverage, but people look the other way at lies.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#8 6 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.
What a poor insecure slob are you?

Judged:

4

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
YouDidntBuildTha t

Rohnert Park, CA

#11 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Elect a clown ... expect a circus!
You of all people should not be writing about President Obozo in this way.

And what a circus the last 8 years were.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#12 5 hrs ago
YouDidntBuildThat wrote:
<quoted text>

You of all people should not be writing about President Obozo in this way.

And what a circus the last 8 years were.
Well of course, anything is possible int the fabrication of the winger universe :-) up is down and down is up :-/

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
YouDidntBuildTha t

Rohnert Park, CA

#13 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Well of course, anything is possible int the fabrication of the winger universe :-) up is down and down is up :-/
Yeah. That leftwing universe is bass ackwards - I agree.

From thinking it's a good idea to let full grown men into the little girl's bathrooms and showers, to bringing in people who might have Ebola and people who are guaranteed to be terrorists who will kill innocent Americans, the leftists (lead by Obozo) have got everything reversed.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#14 4 hrs ago
YouDidntBuildThat wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah. That leftwing universe is bass ackwards - I agree.

From thinking it's a good idea to let full grown men into the little girl's bathrooms and showers, to bringing in people who might have Ebola and people who are guaranteed to be terrorists who will kill innocent Americans, the leftists (lead by Obozo) have got everything reversed.
Thanks to the President’s abrupt ill and oddly-timed decision to insert the American military into this 6 year and running conflict, we are now fully engaged in the calamitous Syrian Civil War and all that comes with it. Let that sink in winger morons!

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,150

The Left Coast

#15 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Thanks to the President’s abrupt ill and oddly-timed decision to insert the American military into this 6 year and running conflict, we are now fully engaged in the calamitous Syrian Civil War and all that comes with it. Let that sink in winger morons!
I hear you. Those dumb wingers were upset over killing Syrian children with nerve gas. If Assad wants to kill women and children, that's his business.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 3 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

I hear you. Those dumb wingers were upset over killing Syrian children with nerve gas. If Assad wants to kill women and children, that's his business.
So where were you moronic losers when Assad gassed hundreds of men, women and children in a sarin attack near Damascus in 2013? Republican refused to authorize a military strike? You f-ing hypocrites have no shame!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ronald

Pomona, CA

#17 2 hrs ago
YouDidntBuildThat wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah. That leftwing universe is bass ackwards - I agree.

From thinking it's a good idea to let full grown men into the little girl's bathrooms and showers, to bringing in people who might have Ebola and people who are guaranteed to be terrorists who will kill innocent Americans, the leftists (lead by Obozo) have got everything reversed.
YouDidntBuildThat.

You could be right. Ever since the Government's corrupt legal system began promoting all sorts of sexual perversion, it is not surprising to find men sharing Government controlled bathrooms and school shower facilities with our wives and our innocent little daughters. Even so, we seem to have gotten beyond that. Now - not unexpectedly - our sons are being targeted as rape victims in Government colleges and other places.

Source: http://tinyurl.com/mgf2v6j

Ronald

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,150

The Left Coast

#20 2 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

So where were you moronic losers when Assad gassed hundreds of men, women and children in a sarin attack near Damascus in 2013? Republican refused to authorize a military strike? You f-ing hypocrites have no shame!
Who was Commander In Chief, with the authority AND power to act, then? Obama had his chance but opted for endless pink lines in the sand and 'stern' talk. But hey, obviously political posturing was more important than innocent children to his administration.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#21 1 hr ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
She should have practiced what she is preaching.

Anybody want to discuss grandkids with her?
lets let her live up to her name, try her .........and LYNCH her for treason against the US and citizens !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Current Events

Los Angeles, CA

#22 58 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
She should have practiced what she is preaching.

Anybody want to discuss grandkids with her?
No. Let's talk about marital fidelity, sexual assault and treason.

Those are what the current affairs are.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#23 10 min ago
USA Today wrote:
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.
We long ago erected a barrier to African American economic mobility, barring blacks from the benefit of full citizenships was just the beginning and that was before the civil war and exist to this day.

Lynch is correct,she's 100% correct considering Jeff Sessions desire to turn back the clock on civil right enforcement and policing initiatives inspired by antiquated stereotyping and profiling, both violations of the laws of the United States

If the spectrum of law enforcement was equal there'd be no need for the slightest of preferences.

The responsibility of the Justice Department is to protest the American people from excessive government abuses, which is the fundamental purpose of the Bill of Rights.

Jeff Sessions serves the citizens of the United States or he's supposed too, indiscriminately
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 8 min Go Trump 7,864
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min positronium 1,514,242
News 'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ... 15 min Cheney and Bushie 442
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 20 min WOW 264,088
News GOP controls federal government but struggles t... 27 min Lost memory 187
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 29 min Retribution 56
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 29 min District 1 239,839
News Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik... 33 min Visitor 69
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 1 hr Retribution 49
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC