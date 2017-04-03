LGBT worker ruling could boost push f...

LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections

There are 2 comments on the KTMF story from 15 hrs ago, titled LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebraska protections. In it, KTMF reports that:

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 6, 2017, during debate on a measure that would protect Nebraska workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Senato... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
marg

United States

#1 13 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 4 hrs ago
Another reminder to get your Supreme Court choices implemented so we can finally start booting these local vigilantes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,513,611
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min NotSoDivineMsM 263,948
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 4 min okimar 121
News Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea... 4 min Trump your President 37
News Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik... 5 min The Swamp Is Secure 9
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 6 min ILLEGAL A-HOLE 86
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 8 min kuda 13
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 17 min NotSoDivineMsM 240,018
News Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no... 19 min Trump your President 61
News Democratic senator talks through the night agai... 37 min CodeTalker 65
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr FakeWrestlingPres... 7,858
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC