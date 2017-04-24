Leaked Trump draft order blames NAFTA for 'massive' wealth transfer from U.S.
There are 2 comments on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Leaked Trump draft order blames NAFTA for 'massive' wealth transfer from U.S.. In it, Canada.com reports that:
A published report says President Donald Trump planned to give Canada and Mexico five days notice that the U.S. intended to leave the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Financial Times says it received a leaked draft executive order that Trump had originally planned to sign on Saturday before back-tracking and agreeing to renegotiate the trade pact.
#1 15 hrs ago
all jobs that left the USA and opened in mexico did transfer wealth and also put millions of our citizens out of work.
if you go to mexico you will see everything that improved things there came from the USA while nothing that came from mexico improved anything in the USA,unless you see poverty as an improvement.
#4 12 hrs ago
Nafta doesn't change a thing. Forcing corporations to do business locally is THE ONLY thing that matters. They got the fever! They want that cheap Asian labor like Rainman wants his underwear. Do it or don't, Nepotist Donald. Nobody really believes in anything you say anymore.
