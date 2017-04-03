There are on the Voice of America story from 12 hrs ago, titled Lawyers in Travel Ban Case Seek Emails, Subpoenas. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Lawyers for six states seeking to quash President Donald Trump's travel ban want to the government to cooperate if they decide to serve subpoenas on Trump and others who work in the White House, according to a report filed Wednesday in federal court in Seattle. Trump's revised travel ban is blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear the case May 15, but a case filed by Washington and five other states saying the travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations is unconstitutional has continued.

