Lawyers in Travel Ban Case Seek Emails, Subpoenas
There are 3 comments on the Voice of America story from 12 hrs ago, titled Lawyers in Travel Ban Case Seek Emails, Subpoenas. In it, Voice of America reports that:
Lawyers for six states seeking to quash President Donald Trump's travel ban want to the government to cooperate if they decide to serve subpoenas on Trump and others who work in the White House, according to a report filed Wednesday in federal court in Seattle. Trump's revised travel ban is blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear the case May 15, but a case filed by Washington and five other states saying the travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations is unconstitutional has continued.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
922
Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Then FDR and Bill Clinton broke the law. Arrest Bill.
#2 4 hrs ago
It's Executive privilege. Trump doesn't have to prove anything as long as it is obvious that most Muslims are allowed into the country as they always have been and even then, if Islam has decided to make an enemy of our country, we certainly don't have to extend our ideals to them and their irrational hatred.
These bureaucrats are exploiting the prejudices of career politicians. The people need to explain to those politicians that nobody has job security anymore and their elitism has made this personal.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
922
Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
The snowflakes are trying to create another fringe group, since they no longer control the language or the people with their lying propaganda machine the MSM.
