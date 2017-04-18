Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicaid to work
FILE - In this March 21, 2107 file photo, President Donald Trump, with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington to rally support for the Republican health care overhaul. W... WASHINGTON - A simple question - should adults who are able to work be required to do so to get taxpayer-provided health insurance? - could lead to major changes in the social safety net.
#1 16 hrs ago
Liberalizing the HHS offices (to accommodate the unemployed no longer counted in unemployment statistics during Obama's destructive influence) taught people to grovel and lie. There are people collecting outright false SSI and Medicaid, who work under the table fifty hours a week. Getting them to be legitimate workers will discourage the high level of cheating and graft associated to the falsified claims.
#2 15 hrs ago
A good start would be to stop the aggressive recruitment programs, used by most social services agencies, that encourage people to get their share of 'free' benefits. How to work the system has become a skill set passed on to the next generation
#3 14 hrs ago
Too bad there aren't any jobs for those people to work at.
#4 13 hrs ago
There are PLENTY of jobs, but why do them when it "pays better" to be on the dole?
FORCE these people to take one of those jobs they consider to be beneath them in order to get welfare and watch how quickly said jobs get filled.
#5 13 hrs ago
Gotta love how we GOP are starting to educate the people, You can still work even if ou are collecting a disabled paycheck.
#6 12 hrs ago
The Obama era of free healthcare for parasitic Americans who refuse to work for living might be over soon. President Trump proved his great leadership in putting together a bill with the conservatives and liberal groups of the GOP and despite effort of Establishment Billionaires such as the corrupt evil Koch Brothers to sabotage the bill. Great News for the American people! Obamacare will be trashed soon and a good healthcare by private healthcare [providers is replacing the scam that caused millions of Americans to lose their life because they could not find a doctor! The best 100 days ever in US History thanks to President Trump and his great agenda for a great America. Thank the Lord for our great President Trump and the great GOP party of conservatives and patriots who come together to discard the horrible despicable Obamacare scam that cause the untimely death of millions of elderly and sick Americans who lost their healthcare under Obama and Hillary Clinton unaffordable health-scam for illegal immigrants, ISIS terrorists and parasitic Black and Hispanic Americans who vote for Democrats in return for free healthcare. The new Trump-GOP health plan by private sector health providers will be affordable for each and every American with tax break to pre-conditioners. American people deserve the great Trump healthcare that will bring good healthcare to America in affordable price and save lives of Americans that could not afford the liberal fake Obamacare scam.
#7 1 hr ago
When the State of Maine decided to require people on Welfare to work, or volunteer 20 hours a week thousands of people dropped off the rolls. Some people just don't want to work.
