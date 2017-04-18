There are on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from 17 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicaid to work. In it, WECT-TV Wilmington reports that:

FILE - In this March 21, 2107 file photo, President Donald Trump, with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington to rally support for the Republican health care overhaul. W... WASHINGTON - A simple question - should adults who are able to work be required to do so to get taxpayer-provided health insurance? - could lead to major changes in the social safety net.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.