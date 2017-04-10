Lawmakers across US move to include y...

Lawmakers across US move to include young people in voting

There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers across US move to include young people in voting.

Donald Trump's characterization of Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists during his presidential campaign angered Heidi Sainz, whose family is from Mexico and who has close friends who are immigrants. She was also upset that she couldn't do anything about it at the ballot box because she was a year shy of being able to vote.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 19 hrs ago
Such a stupid attempt should be countered with a realistic and scientific proof attempt at repealing the 26th Amendment. That Amendment has hurried the absolute destruction of the wisdom of generations. It serves only those intending to disadvantage the easy manipulation of youth. The Founding Fathers established what should be the voting age of citizens in the Constitution by putting the lowest age of representation in Congress at Twenty Six. Young people below that age haven't even completed the sloughing off brain material; the human brain hasn't finished maturation in youngsters below that age. Lowering the age further puts not only the immaturity and emotionalism of children at the polls, but enables Democrat Communists to further destroy the foundations of morality, ethics, restraint and inhibition learned by experience and age.

The 26th Amendment should be repealed and replaced with an Amendment putting the voting age of legal citizens at the same age number.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#2 5 hrs ago
Heide Sainz has to be intelligent enough to know the difference between legal mexican immigrants and illegal aliens which is what President Trump WAS REFERRING TO ! Heide and parents are probably legal, so why don't you just think about all the crimes these " ILLEGAL ALIENS " have committed to citizens AND OTHER LEGAL IMMIGRANTS ( residents w/green card )!! it's not like the President was lying about it it's TRUE !! instead of complaining about Mr Trump why don't you go out there and do something about it ??? like speeches aiming towards getting your advocate groups to work on EDUCATING ALL IMMIGRANTS on being harsh on all illegals here to bring hell to EVERYONE who's country they illegally trampled across ?? get your people to TURN IN THE BAS......TARDS and let the rest of the country know how hard you're trying to improve the tarnished reputation the ILLEGALS have brought on ALL GOOD, HARD WORKING AND LEGAL IMMIGRANTS ! stop crying about it and do something positive FOR YOUR OWN PEOPLE to change Americans' minds about you GOOD people ! Let us see you helping us rid ourselves of all these undesirable criminal illegal aliens.......help us keep them out ! they disrupt EVERYBODY'S LIVES !!
