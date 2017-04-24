Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahe...

Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4th execution in 8 days

Alabama Live story from 14 hrs ago, titled Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4th execution in 8 days.

Arkansas won approval from the nation's highest court to execute its fourth inmate in eight days Thursday night, allowing the state to wrap up an accelerated schedule of lethal injections that was set to beat the expiration date of one of the drugs. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected appeals from Kenneth Williams, allowing officials to proceed with plans to put the condemned killer to death.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

#1 1 hr ago
Buh-bye.......

okimar

“Hello Trump”

#2 1 hr ago
Looks like they are giving up on icing the remaining 4..... Too bad.

