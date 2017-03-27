Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kennedys' drama
This undated image provided by ReelzChannel, shows Katie Holmes, left, as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy, in the REELZ original miniseries, "The Kennedys-After Camelot." The two hour premiere airs Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 9 p.m.ET/8 p.m. PT.
#1 19 hrs ago
We have too many people accepting Hollywood fantasies as actual representations of history. The vast majority of them are druggie Democrats. A nation hooked on drugs is not a promising situation. Communist elements in Hollywood have been forefront in damaging the intellect of the common American. Hilariously, many of the Democrat respected actors and actresses expose their Communist leanings and commitment, as they make special efforts to co-star with the more activist Communist elements, like that idiot probably shooting down American planes in her visit to North Vietnam. Making a list of the associates putting effort into reestablishing her Hollywood career is like reading a Who's Who of Communist fellow travelers (a lot of them quite wealthy and most of them donating to the Clinton Foundation and making War Criminal Obama rich.) Connect the Networks.
#2 19 hrs ago
The majority of actors vocally opposed to doing something about the Democrat bureaucrats and criminals always write, pick and direct films that always have some element of America bashing in them. They misrepresent American history and American attitudes. The commonly slander American Christians. They inflame and support rebellious madness in their brainwashed supporters and movie goers. They give awards for being most obnoxiously anti-American. It's been going on for fifty years and coincides completely with the Communist takeover of the Democrat Party in the early 1970s. They hide behind claims of freedom of expression, yet pander sedition and treason against anything but a Communist imposed tyranny and expansion of Federal power. We have to find a way of exposing and eradicating them without resorting to assassination.
#3 18 hrs ago
Hollywood is absolutely controlled by Communists today. Take a look at the tyrannical Screenwriter's Guild, how they operate and who leads them. A person incapable of financing their own effort can't do a film in Hollywood without having some element of the film being anti-American and anti-Western civilization.
#4 17 hrs ago
One of the big things with Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals (the democrats/liberals playbook and bible) is to accuse the opponent of what they actually are.
Have ya noticed how the dem/libs love calling the opposing party, communists and nazis?
When in reality it is the dems/libs that are the communists and nazis....
#9 14 hrs ago
Do we really need another Hollywood presentation of bygone Democrats and their scandalous behavior? Now that the Kennedy family is no longer in power, the "media' seeks to create a carnival about their past. Where was the media back then, when we should have been informed? They were concealing information for political reasons.
#11 24 min ago
Kennedy....that's now about 55 years ago. Might as well file him with the Hindenburg. People only want to see it when they want to see brains sprayed over a car trunk or burning bodies jumping out of a crashing hulk several stories in the air.
