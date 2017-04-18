Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities ...

Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigration fight

There are 3 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 14 hrs ago, titled Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigration fight.

Attorney General Sessions speaks after he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly toured the ports of entry and met with Department of Justice and DHS personnel in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, speaks as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens after the pair toured the ports of entry and met with Department of Justice and DHS personnel in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 14 hrs ago
The Governors of states with sanctuary cities will pay attention when the money is pulled from the Federal Government. Money talks.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 13 hrs ago
Go fight your war. .I'm not fighting in the name of Nepotist Donald. I'm not fighting in the name of illegal aliens.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#4 8 hrs ago
President Trump is the best President we have had since President Reagan.

