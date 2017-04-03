There are on the KSLA-TV Shreveport story from 10 hrs ago, titled Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreement with Baltimore police. In it, KSLA-TV Shreveport reports that:

The Justice Department late Monday asked a federal judge for more time to "review and assess" a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore police department, saying it needed to determine how it might conflict with the crime-fighting agenda of new Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The government's request for a 90-day continuance came three days before a scheduled hearing before a federal judge, and just hours after Sessions announced he had ordered a sweeping review of the Justice Department's interactions with local law enforcement, including such court-enforceable improvement plans with troubled police agencies.

