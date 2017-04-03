Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreement with Baltimore police
The Justice Department late Monday asked a federal judge for more time to "review and assess" a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore police department, saying it needed to determine how it might conflict with the crime-fighting agenda of new Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The government's request for a 90-day continuance came three days before a scheduled hearing before a federal judge, and just hours after Sessions announced he had ordered a sweeping review of the Justice Department's interactions with local law enforcement, including such court-enforceable improvement plans with troubled police agencies.
#1 8 hrs ago
Don't underestimate the abusive nature of government employees.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
870
Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
Ergo Susan Rice and Barry Obama.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,478
#3 2 hrs ago
And don't underestimate the ability of criminals to lie about "what happened" and use it to justify their animal like behavior.
#4 1 hr ago
Survival of the fattest! I will survive!
