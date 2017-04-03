Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreemen...

Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreement with Baltimore police

The Justice Department late Monday asked a federal judge for more time to "review and assess" a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore police department, saying it needed to determine how it might conflict with the crime-fighting agenda of new Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The government's request for a 90-day continuance came three days before a scheduled hearing before a federal judge, and just hours after Sessions announced he had ordered a sweeping review of the Justice Department's interactions with local law enforcement, including such court-enforceable improvement plans with troubled police agencies.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
Don't underestimate the abusive nature of government employees.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#2 5 hrs ago
Ergo Susan Rice and Barry Obama.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

#3 2 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Don't underestimate the abusive nature of government employees.
And don't underestimate the ability of criminals to lie about "what happened" and use it to justify their animal like behavior.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#4 1 hr ago
BHM5267 wrote:
And don't underestimate the ability of criminals to lie about "what happened" and use it to justify their animal like behavior.
Survival of the fattest! I will survive!

Chicago, IL

