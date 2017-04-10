Justice Department drops North Caroli...

Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT rights lawsuit

There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT rights lawsuit.

The Trump administration dropped a lawsuit Friday accusing North Carolina of discriminating against LGBT residents in response to the state's decision to undo its "bathroom bill." The Justice Department's withdrawal represents the first significant movement in a tangle of legal action over the state's nondiscrimination laws since a deal last month to get rid of House Bill 2. LGBT advocates have vowed to continue a separate federal lawsuit, saying the replacement law still violates the rights of gay and transgender people.

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
The bathroom bill - a misnomer - has not been undone. The media are stupid and / or lying, and the outlets are always worse in buybull land.
