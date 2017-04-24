Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicare fraud case
A jury has begun deliberations in the Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor who is accused separately of bribing a U.S. senator. After a two-month trial, jurors in West Palm Beach on Wednesday began deciding the fate of Dr. Salomon Melgen.
A jury has begun deliberations in the Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor who is accused separately of bribing a U.S. senator. After a two-month trial, jurors in West Palm Beach on Wednesday began deciding the fate of Dr. Salomon Melgen.
Since: Mar 09
11,201
The Left Coast
#1 5 hrs ago
Hope they make an example of him. Prison term plus full restitution.
