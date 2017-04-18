Judge who wrote key physician-assiste...

Judge who wrote key physician-assisted suicide ruling dies

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Senior Judge John T. Noonan died on Monday at the age of 90. Noonan - an appointee of President Ronald Reagan - joined the San Francisco-based court in 1985 and authored nearly 1,100 opinions over a 31-year career. Among Noonan's noteworthy cases was a 1995 appeal in the first federal litigation related to physician-assisted suicide by terminally ill patients.

