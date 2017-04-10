Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to e...

Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 in 11 days

Arkansas is preparing to execute seven death row inmates in 11 days because it wants to carry out the sentences before its supply of an execution drug expires May 1. Judge Kristine Baker, who was appointed to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas by President Barack Obama, will consider the legality of Arkansas' aggressive plan this week. Since joining the court in 2012, she has made key rulings on abortion and gay marriage, but she hasn't handled a death penalty case of this magnitude.

CodeTalker

Liberal judges making laws, what next. Oh wait, an Obama appointee. He did the same with Obama Care.

CodeTalker

There is nothing this judge has to judge as far as legality. The law is on the books and there is nothing, as long as the repeals have ran their course, that he can do, well except to continue to piss off America..

kuda

If any mistake worse than rushing to judgment, it's must be rushing to execute, a lethal solution to Arkansas' temporary lethal drug supply shortage problem. Any state hellbent to kill criminal convicts in mass executions will surely find other ways to conduct executions after they've depleted their current drug supply. Some states have botched executions by substituting other drug combinations and even resorting to purchasing their drugs illegally or from incompetent compounding drug manufacturers. How about reprising capital punishment classics like the firing squad, gas chamber, lynching, guillotine or the ever popular death by stoning?

CodeTalker

kuda wrote:
If any mistake worse than rushing to judgment, it's must be rushing to execute, a lethal solution to Arkansas' temporary lethal drug supply shortage problem. Any state hellbent to kill criminal convicts in mass executions will surely find other ways to conduct executions after they've depleted their current drug supply. Some states have botched executions by substituting other drug combinations and even resorting to purchasing their drugs illegally or from incompetent compounding drug manufacturers. How about reprising capital punishment classics like the firing squad, gas chamber, lynching, guillotine or the ever popular death by stoning?
Great idea. This drug farce was a liberal idea to begin with as well as setting on Death Row for 20 years for umpteen appeals. Take them out and shoot them or hang them. Easy Peasy.

USA Today

No one is executed in hurry in this country. "Death Row" is a very lengthy process, allowing even several years for case reviews by state judges. Worry about using the lethal drug before expiration date is political jabber, and largely "Fake News."
16 TEEN SHOTS

Arkansas if you kill them 7 what about the pigs that murder are they going to be next say YES.
USA Today

16 TEEN SHOTS wrote:
Arkansas if you kill them 7 what about the pigs that murder are they going to be next say YES.
..........
They'll do the same as y'all do in Alabama: Kill them.
16 TEEN SHOTS

USA Today wrote:
<quoted text>..........
They'll do the same as y'all do in Alabama: Kill them.
I live in Texas and we kill whites.
USA Today

16 TEEN SHOTS wrote:
<quoted text>
I live in Texas and we kill whites.
..........
Y'all git it fo shou in Texas too. Betta git yo hide home, hea boy?
16 TEEN SHOTS

fort collins colorado pigs(police) beat that white girl up so are you going to kill her white daddy now cause you pigs know he did not like that SHIT you pigs are get sicker everyday I believe in voodoo pigs you all are in trouble.
