There are on the Denver Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip to Berlin. In it, Denver Post reports that:

Ivanka Trump's advocacy for women and girls will take her to a conference in Berlin on Tuesday, an attention-getting first international outing aimed at building support for investment in women's economic empowerment programs. Back home, the first daughter's plan to push for policies that benefit working mothers is getting less of the spotlight.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Denver Post.