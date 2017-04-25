Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip to Berlin
Ivanka Trump's advocacy for women and girls will take her to a conference in Berlin on Tuesday, an attention-getting first international outing aimed at building support for investment in women's economic empowerment programs. Back home, the first daughter's plan to push for policies that benefit working mothers is getting less of the spotlight.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Nepostist Ivanka. Tell your dad thanks for swearing to be a one term president only.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
...and to all the forum trolls, YES! This IS your invitation to talk trash about being "entitled" baby makers.
Show us why you were born to rule because you did the dirty in the name of cheap labor.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,192
The Left Coast
|
#3 9 hrs ago
She thinks because, as you say, she has a 'baby maker' people should listen to her. Typical woman
|
Since: Apr 09
21,200
Location hidden
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Did Ivanka tell all the women that while she wishes nothing but the best for them, her dad is still allowed to just walk up and grab 'em by the p^ssy because he's rich and can do whatever he wants?
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Let's just hope Eyevanka doesn't decide she wants to be an astronaut.. "My daughter's high, very high, living in the ISS. She's going to redesign the entire thing. It will be OUT OF THIS WORLD!"
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,594
|
#6 7 hrs ago
I wonder how many of the "outraged" posting crap about Ivanka completely ignore families like Kennedy and Clinton who either did the same thing or would do the same thing?
I also wonder how many of those same folks show the same outrage then politicians in say CHICAGO use nepotism and the patronage system as an entrenched part of daily business?
My guess, NONE.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,192
The Left Coast
|
#7 7 hrs ago
If he had any class he'd use a cigar, like Bill.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,232
Location hidden
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Did you ask Chelsea Clinton if all women should be raped and beaten. Since you feel that women are responsible for what their fathers do or say. You are so jeleous of someone smart, beautiful and an achiever that you just can not stand it. Typical anti Real Women liberal thinking. You prefer the Maddow's of the world or the Hillary's. What a joke you are.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,232
Location hidden
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Who can say, but if we wait for liberals nothing gets done but speeches and blustering.
|
Since: Apr 09
21,200
Location hidden
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Thanks, Ronnie Random...but that doesn't really answer the question...did Ivanka let the women know that her dad can just walk up and grab 'em by the p^ssy because he's rich?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,232
Location hidden
|
#13 1 hr ago
Its a myth you have never proven. It has been said many times but alas no evidence. Now back to Bill and his raping, which do you think was worse.
|
Since: Apr 09
21,200
Location hidden
|
#14 1 hr ago
Its on video you flaming dumbass.
|
#15 1 hr ago
Obama did normalize Cuban relations!!
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,232
Location hidden
|
#16 52 min ago
Great, give us the link.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,232
Location hidden
|
#17 48 min ago
Is Vera Baker Cuban?
|
Since: Apr 09
21,200
Location hidden
|
#18 41 min ago
Oh kitten...really?
I don't jump for you.
Everyone knows the video. Everyone has seen the video.
You poor, sad trolls...look what Tiny Hands tRump has reduced you too...
|
|
|
