There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 9 hrs ago, titled Investments in Russia become focus in congressional race. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online. A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.