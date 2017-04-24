Investments in Russia become focus in congressional race
There are 2 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 9 hrs ago, titled Investments in Russia become focus in congressional race. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online. A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Have fun with scandal mongering.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,310
Location hidden
|
#2 23 min ago
Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium ...
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-fl... ...
Apr 24, 2015 ·... review of the sale of Uranium One is ... of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s office was involved in approving a Russian bid for ...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,524,092
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|3 min
|Fcvk tRump
|5
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Earl
|265,684
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|5 min
|chris rucker
|1,564
|The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ...
|5 min
|Retribution
|12
|The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago targe...
|11 min
|Fcvk tRump
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|11 min
|huntcoyotes
|40
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|18 min
|huntcoyotes
|146
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|37 min
|CodeTalker
|251
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|445
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC