Insurers say Trump must do more to stabilize 'Obamacare'
With the "repeal and replace" effort at an impasse on Capitol Hill, the administration released on Thursday a set of fixes to stabilize the Affordable Care Act's shaky insurance markets for next year. But the insurance industry quickly said the changes don't go far enough.
#1 10 hrs ago
Silly. Trump wants to see it fail. We're all being punished.
#2 10 hrs ago
"Cheaper healthcare for everyone -- we will have a beautiful healthcare system"
#3 9 hrs ago
How can we get the insurance companies out of our hair. They're not necessary and contribute nothing positive toward delivering healthcare benefits. They make obscene profits, all the while whining, threatening to be even more punitive toward their customers, and spending large portions of their victims' hard-earned "premiums" to "friend" congress members. They express their greed as if they were a bunch of screaming, demanding infants who are incapable of offering anything.
Poor babies.
It's time for us to fire them and their "friends" in congress and set up a truly effective and affordable healthcare program.
Demand single-payer universal healthcare.
Vote.
#4 9 hrs ago
Not sure what single-payer will accomplish. If you want to eliminate the profiteering, nationalize it.
#5 5 hrs ago
The ACA is already a federal government program, but it puts private sector insurance companies in the key role of serving as payers. Are you suggesting that we privatize the insurance companies and keep them as payers, but operate them as non-profit organizations? If so, what would that accomplish? And why have multiple payer organizations when only one would require less bureaucracy and cost less to operate?
