In video: Hillary Clinton says Vladimir Putin helped influence US election
There are 12 comments on the Lancashire Telegraph story from 7 hrs ago, titled In video: Hillary Clinton says Vladimir Putin helped influence US election. In it, Lancashire Telegraph reports that:
Hillary Clinton said she is "deeply concerned" about allegations of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election and called for an independent, non-partisan investigation to make sure it does not happen again. Speaking at a summit on women's issues in New York on Thursday, she said Russian involvement was meant to sow "distrust and confusion".
#1 6 hrs ago
hillary always a fool. if you voted for her you were a bigger fool.
Since: Mar 09
11,141
The Left Coast
#2 6 hrs ago
What difference does it make now?
#3 6 hrs ago
How on earth can our country allow leaks of the truth that sow distrust and confusion?
It should be a national priority to keep our population in a state of ignorant automatons! There's a vote we have to protect, you know.
Come on already! Aren't you feeling brave enough to start your civil war? No states will ever change their allegiances. You've pretty much put everyone in political lock down mode. You just have to #itch at your husbands enough to get them to bully the kids into joining the military so they will be ready to kill people so Hillary can be president and abuse the national budget for personal gain..... but it's all about women, of course....
You stink. Shut up. Go home.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,139
NYC
#4 5 hrs ago
Hillary cannot get over her major defeat to Trump as decided by the American people who despise this criminal Clinton! Thank the Lord for our great president Donald Trump for defeating the evil criminal murderer of babies Assad and destroying the air base from where Assad continued his sarin nerve gas attacks on innocent women and children. Trump acted as a great leader of the new world where America will not tolerate the barbaric killing of children and babies by sick minded Mozlem Brother terrorist Assad who is armed and financed by the evil Iranian regime of Khomeini and supported by Iranian terrorist organizations of Quds and Hezbollah with the major anti-aircraft and airstrikes by the Russian military that is commanded by the evil Putin. Clearly, the Russian support of the evil Syrian killer Assad means that President Trump will not make any deal with the evil distrustful dictator Putin on ending the war in Syria. Undoubtedly, the killing of more than hundred innocent Syrians mostly young children using nerve type gas requires massive harsh reaction from President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, including bombing the chemical storage locations and all equipment including aircrafts and military units which makes it possible for Assad to use his nerve gas bombs and to kill innocent people. President Trump told the American people about our successful winning operation of our great US Military after it was completed unlike Obama who gave details of what he plans to do and then cancel. The civilized world except Russia and Iran supported US punishment of the evil Syria-Iranian-Russian axis of evil. The world is getting more violent and out of control since the civil war in Syria started under Hillary and Senator John McCain watch as they provided weapons from Libya to Syrian terrorists of ISIS and al Qaida that they made their ally and called them Rebels who seek Democracy which was false. Six years of civil war in Syria that killed more than 600,000 innocent Syrians with Russian forces that Hillary Clinton allowed to become major military power in Syria to protect Assad with two large Russian navy ports and with collaboration with Iranian terrorist units of Quds and Hezbollah created major humanitarian crisis that affects the entire Middle East, Europe and America with millions of refugees spreading all over. President Trump vowed to defeat and destroy ISIS caliphate and its center in Raqqa. In addition, Trump desires to remove the Iranian forces from Syria and their terrorist organizations that endanger the existence of Israel and would bring new major war all over the Middle East if the Iranian evil regime of Khomeini would not be removed and replaced with moderate regime.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,494
#5 4 hrs ago
I'm sure your mystery "server" influenced people's opinion more so than "The Russians"....
#7 3 hrs ago
How much do they pay you for your incoherent copy writing?
#8 3 hrs ago
The very children the Orange Ape is so upset about are the very same he refused to take in as refugees ... let not this liar fool you!
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
944
Location hidden
#9 2 hrs ago
The only Civil War that is on the Horizon is from Obama and his army of snowflakes and criminals. He is the one sewing the seeds of unrest as well as Hillary. They thought they had the coup of the USA and had plans to make it the USSRA.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,169
Dump American Eagle
#10 1 hr ago
Hillary just can't seem to sober up,look in the mirror and tell the person looking back,"Girl YOU screwed up".....
#12 1 hr ago
Cankles speaks.
#13 52 min ago
Yeah Right Hillary, like Vladimir Putin orchestrated our attack on the Syrian air base. And when we're compelled to hit a Russian warship of the coast of Syria, you're entitled to again chirp about Russian influence. Hillary, as Secretary Of State, you too, like John Kerry, bowed to Russian demand. But President Trump is not bowing, so stop bitching.
#14 5 min ago
Trump will never, can never appease the left. Right now, in 80% of American colleges and 90% of Americas public schools, the most entrenched branch of the left wing propaganda machine, is working overtime to undermine him at every turn. Six years ago twisted freak teachers were having their students recite pledges of allegiance to Barack Obama personally. It reminded me of the loyalty oaths kids used to be made to say pledging loyalty to Hitler and Mussolini. European fascism came from the left after WWI and it comes from the left in America today.
Clinton is so vile...
She is so loathsome...
She is so foul...
That even Bill won't touch her.
Way to go.
She can and will do for all of us what she did to her own marriage.
The woman is a total fraud.
That's why actors and fakers love her so.
