Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over runway incident
There are 1 comment on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 5 hrs ago, titled Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over runway incident. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:
Harrison Ford will not face any penalties over mistakenly landing on a taxiway at a Southern California airport earlier this year, the actor's attorney said Monday. Attorney Stephen Hofer wrote in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration will not fine Ford and the actor will retain his pilot's license without restriction.
#1 4 hrs ago
I'm glad everything worked out for Harrison.
