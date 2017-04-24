There are on the Powhatan Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled Governor tightens regulations after boy's waterslide death. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

The death of a colleague's son spurred the governor in the often anti-regulation Kansas to toughen the state's inspection requirements for amusement parks on Monday. A new law signed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback strengthens the state's amusement park regulations, which currently allow parks to inspect their own rides.

