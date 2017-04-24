Governor tightens regulations after boy's waterslide death
The death of a colleague's son spurred the governor in the often anti-regulation Kansas to toughen the state's inspection requirements for amusement parks on Monday.
The death of a colleague's son spurred the governor in the often anti-regulation Kansas to toughen the state's inspection requirements for amusement parks on Monday. A new law signed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback strengthens the state's amusement park regulations, which currently allow parks to inspect their own rides.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 1 hr ago
Ah, the fox in the hen house ploy.
