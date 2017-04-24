Government shutdown avoided as Congressional Republicans, Dems strike $1T bipartisan deal
OregonLive.com reports that:
Top Capitol Hill negotiators reached a hard-won agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September, aides said Sunday night. Details of the agreement were expected to be made public Sunday night, said aides to lawmakers involved in weeks of negotiations.
#1 12 hrs ago
Republicans failing to start funding the Mexico wall and refusing to follow up on repealing Clintoncare should be specifically targeted in upcoming Primaries and replaced by those willing to construct the wall to disallow the primary avenue of heroin and other deathly illegal drugs into America.
Toronto, Canada
#2 12 hrs ago
Both BipartisanShop-of-horror agendas are always to fool u into believing things will get down, stalll for reasons , as yet most you don;t under stand the Deep State!
US walls is keep open because there is dirty blood money to be made , as US sells of small Arms to Mexican Drug cartels , while also in business of illegal Drug businesses...
#3 9 hrs ago
Mexico?
Methamphetamine is prepared in a garage or the dense woods and opioids are easily accessible in most grand mother's night stands.
#4 9 hrs ago
Stop celebrating these questionable successes of freaks like you. The Heroin supplies come across the Mexican border and minimally through Democrat Communist control of ports of entry unions.
#5 9 hrs ago
Stop lying. You know as I know Kentucky is the methamphetamine cooking capital of the world. Methamphetamine cooking and Moonshine rules the Kentucky and central southern state's vicinity underground
Toronto, Canada
#6 9 hrs ago
democrats are not commies! Again Democrats and Republicans are Corporatists sold out to Corporatist agendas! Both parties are guilty party stall on wall for many reason as explained previously in a post !
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,334
Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
They do both play the game. When they claim the government will shut down is a lie. Only about 10% is considered non essential which would not be funded. Those items listed as essential will be funded regardless of the MSM lies. This is just a game they play, kinda like Oh Look A Squirrel.
#8 2 hrs ago
"Hallows" are deathly.
Heroin is "deadly".
But this fantasy of yours is totally bonkers.
A wall will not stop the flow of any kind of drugs.
The best way to stop the flow of illegal drugs like heroin is to keep making
Marijuana legal.
#9 2 hrs ago
So you are trying to say the Teamsters are responsible for the drugs in America?
Go try to tell that line of horse shit to a teamster. Be sure your gov't subsidized healthcare is paid up first though, you'll need it.
Stupid fish
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,334
Location hidden
#10 2 hrs ago
I thought the Mafia was a bit passe.
#11 1 hr ago
Because people will stop being poor and depressed once the angst of illegality is purged? That's not how it works, Jeeves.
