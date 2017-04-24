Government shutdown avoided as Congre...

Government shutdown avoided as Congressional Republicans, Dems strike $1T bipartisan deal

Top Capitol Hill negotiators reached a hard-won agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September, aides said Sunday night. Details of the agreement were expected to be made public Sunday night, said aides to lawmakers involved in weeks of negotiations.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
Republicans failing to start funding the Mexico wall and refusing to follow up on repealing Clintoncare should be specifically targeted in upcoming Primaries and replaced by those willing to construct the wall to disallow the primary avenue of heroin and other deathly illegal drugs into America.

UIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Toronto, Canada

#2 12 hrs ago
Both BipartisanShop-of-horror agendas are always to fool u into believing things will get down, stalll for reasons , as yet most you don;t under stand the Deep State!

US walls is keep open because there is dirty blood money to be made , as US sells of small Arms to Mexican Drug cartels , while also in business of illegal Drug businesses...
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#3 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Republicans failing to start funding the Mexico wall and refusing to follow up on repealing Clintoncare should be specifically targeted in upcoming Primaries and replaced by those willing to construct the wall to disallow the primary avenue of heroin and other deathly illegal drugs into America.
Mexico?

Methamphetamine is prepared in a garage or the dense woods and opioids are easily accessible in most grand mother's night stands.
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#4 9 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Mexico?
Methamphetamine is prepared in a garage or the dense woods and opioids are easily accessible in most grand mother's night stands.
Stop celebrating these questionable successes of freaks like you. The Heroin supplies come across the Mexican border and minimally through Democrat Communist control of ports of entry unions.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#5 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

Stop celebrating these questionable successes of freaks like you. The Heroin supplies come across the Mexican border and minimally through Democrat Communist control of ports of entry unions.
Stop lying. You know as I know Kentucky is the methamphetamine cooking capital of the world. Methamphetamine cooking and Moonshine rules the Kentucky and central southern state's vicinity underground

UIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Toronto, Canada

#6 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

Stop celebrating these questionable successes of freaks like you. The Heroin supplies come across the Mexican border and minimally through Democrat Communist control of ports of entry unions.
democrats are not commies! Again Democrats and Republicans are Corporatists sold out to Corporatist agendas! Both parties are guilty party stall on wall for many reason as explained previously in a post !
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,334

Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
UIDIOTRACEMAKEWORLDPEACE wrote:
<quoted text>democrats are not commies! Again Democrats and Republicans are Corporatists sold out to Corporatist agendas! Both parties are guilty party stall on wall for many reason as explained previously in a post !
They do both play the game. When they claim the government will shut down is a lie. Only about 10% is considered non essential which would not be funded. Those items listed as essential will be funded regardless of the MSM lies. This is just a game they play, kinda like Oh Look A Squirrel.

Death on 2 Legs

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

#8 2 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Republicans failing to start funding the Mexico wall and refusing to follow up on repealing Clintoncare should be specifically targeted in upcoming Primaries and replaced by those willing to construct the wall to disallow the primary avenue of heroin and other deathly illegal drugs into America.
"Hallows" are deathly.
Heroin is "deadly".
But this fantasy of yours is totally bonkers.
A wall will not stop the flow of any kind of drugs.
The best way to stop the flow of illegal drugs like heroin is to keep making
Marijuana legal.
Death on 2 Legs

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

#9 2 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

Stop celebrating these questionable successes of freaks like you. The Heroin supplies come across the Mexican border and minimally through Democrat Communist control of ports of entry unions.
So you are trying to say the Teamsters are responsible for the drugs in America?
Go try to tell that line of horse shit to a teamster. Be sure your gov't subsidized healthcare is paid up first though, you'll need it.
Stupid fish
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,334

Location hidden
#10 2 hrs ago
Death on 2 Legs wrote:
<quoted text>

So you are trying to say the Teamsters are responsible for the drugs in America?
Go try to tell that line of horse shit to a teamster. Be sure your gov't subsidized healthcare is paid up first though, you'll need it.
Stupid fish
I thought the Mafia was a bit passe.
anonymous

New York, NY

#11 1 hr ago
Death on 2 Legs wrote:
<quoted text>

"Hallows" are deathly.
Heroin is "deadly".
But this fantasy of yours is totally bonkers.
A wall will not stop the flow of any kind of drugs.
The best way to stop the flow of illegal drugs like heroin is to keep making
Marijuana legal.
Because people will stop being poor and depressed once the angst of illegality is purged? That's not how it works, Jeeves.
